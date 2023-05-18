Spectacular home with its own underground beach goes on the market for £2.5m in Bucks celebrity hotspot

This unique property in a sought-after village has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wealth of amazing features

A spectacular Grade II-listed house in a sought-after Bucks village has just gone on the market, with offers over £2,500,000 invited.

Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, this immaculately presented Denham home is named Fayrstede, meaning ‘Beautiful Dwelling’. Denham, which is considered to be one of the most desirable villages to visit or live in the country, was previously home to stars such as Cilla Black and Sir Roger Moore. Right next door to Fayrstede is the home of Sir John Mills.

Home to film studios in the 1930s and now only three miles away from Pinewood, it’s no wonder that Fayrstede takes a nod to its film rooms.

Once four cottages but now a single home, Fayrstede took its name from the 14th century local landowner, John De Faytrstede.

Full of space and character this unique four-bedroom property incorporates original features combined with a contemporary design.It benefits from a private gated studio/guesthouse providing extensive parking for about three vehicles, with a double car garage, mature, private, and secluded gardens and an enormous outdoor home office.

Fayrstede is an extremely spacious home, spread over three floor, including the basement, with tall ceilings and an array of amazing rooms.A basement wine cellar has been redesigned into an underground beach area with multiple wine benches. The wine cellar also incorporates a featured glass window that sits in front of a plunge pool that can be accessed from the garden.

Fayrstede stands in a very secure plot which is not overlooked, with immaculate grounds, mature trees and hedging offering privacy and seclusion. In the centre of the garden is a heated plunge pool. The home also benefits from an outdoortimber-framed home office that is currently used for storing many film awards.

Viewing is strictly via the vendors’ sole agents, Luxury Property Partners. Call Pierre Luxe on 07438 891232 or get in touch by email.

