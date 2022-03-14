Residents of a care home near Aylesbury knitted new blankets and raised money for a charity which supports the deaf.

Across February, residents from Icknield Court Care Home in Princes Risborough supported Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Resident Jean Lishman

Each blanket went to the charity which is based in Saunderton, but supports people across the nation.

As well as knitting away, residents also encouraged people to support their cause by donating to the team's JustGiving page.

A target of £100 was almost doubled, with £163 being donated to the popular not-for-profit organisation.

An agreement was also reached with the charity allowing the home to adopt its own sponsorship of a puppy.

One of the charity's labradors

The home will now receive regular updates and photographs of the puppy’s progress throughout its life.

To celebrate, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People visited the Home with three of their dogs, Jerry, Big Bree and Hope.

The bundle of blankets was given to the charity by resident Joyce Miles, with the donation cheque being presented by activity coordinators, Kayleigh Jones, Lucy Skidmore and Liz Jones.

Dog lover and resident, Jean Lishman said: "I enjoyed sewing the squares and it was a very good way of producing a blanket. All of this reminded me of a dalmatian my father had, he was such a gorgeous dog."

Joyce Miles, Kayleigh Jones, Lucy Skidmore and Liz Jones

Darcy Power, a representative from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, added: "When I found out about this fundraiser I was so thrilled and couldn't be more thankful.

"We are happy to be able to share what we do with Icknield Court and let the residents know how their contributions have helped us and introduce them to our dogs.

"This has been a great experience to not only socialise the dogs but for us also to give back to the residents. I love the idea of us nurturing our relationship with the home even more in the future."