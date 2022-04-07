Aylesbury Vale choir raises £1,000 for Ukraine

Quainton and Waddesdon Community Choir organised a sing-along session at Quainton Village Hall.

Singers and guests popped down to the village hall on Saturday (2 April), to belt out a series of classics.

In total £1,000 was raised for Ukrainian refugee support schemes and for Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Quainton and Waddesdon Choir

Roughly 80 people attended the afternoon event.

Sue Ford a choir member, who also knitted Ukrainian coloured badges for the choir , with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army's Ukraine Fund, told The Bucks Herald: “It was really good.

“Steve (Flashman) is a great choirmaster, because he invites everybody it doesn't matter whether you can sing or you can't.

“We had some good soloists, a couple of bad ones, me, I was a bit rubbish. There were some better ones than me that could actually sing.

The choir and choirmaster

“We sang Africa by Toto, we sang Fix You, Sing. Fix You was brilliant, I thought a couple of the songs were appropriate for the situation, Fix you was a really good one.”

Steve is seen as the glue that holds the choir together, he has great enthusiasm, and is a lifelong musician who has toured the world.

The nearby church was decked out in blue and yellow as a show of solidarity to those fleeing and remaining in the war-torn country.

Tea, coffee and cakes, were laid on so after the songs everyone who had come along and donated to the cause could tuck into a well-deserved snack.

Quainton and Waddesdon Choir

Among the 70+ residents in attendance was a great age range, recently born babies were brought along to hear the songs and the oldest choir member is 90.

Sue added: “I think everyone is doing their bit, the councillors have been collecting things, hygienic things, and sending them over.

"And several of the villages in this area have worked together and sent over lorries.

"It was a really lovely day, everybody was doing something and just wanting to help, everyone was pulling together.”