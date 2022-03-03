Another three donation sites launched in Aylesbury Vale assisting people in war-torn Ukraine

Three more Ukrainian donation sites have been launched in Aylesbury Vale to assist citizens who remain in the war-torn country.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has entered its second week, and many Aylesbury citizens are looking to help people stranded in war jeopardy .

A van full of donations have been provided already

Donations will be provided to those trying to survive warfare via the GB association of Ukraine.

Councillor Gomm said:”We are Coming together to help others, so we need your help. We are accepting donations on behalf of the Ukrainians of Great Britain Association. All donations of the following would be gratefully received :

• "Over the counter medicines / painkillers

• "Calpol / parapaed / nurofen for kids

• "Dioralyte

• "Water purification tablets

• "Milton tablets / milton fluid

• "Blankets / sleeping bags

• "Warm hats / gloves / socks ) adult and kids sizes

• "Baby, milk

• "Baby nappies / pull ups

• "Multivitamin tablets - adults and children

• "Candles

• "Dog food / Cat food"

Ashley Bond can also be reached on 07976 729567 to assist with drop offs.

Jersey Farm in Granborough, the Bowling Alley in Oving, and Vass-tech Automotive Ltd in Whitchurch are all being used as drop off sites.