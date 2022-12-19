Aylesbury teacher takes the plunge completing ice water challenge for charity close to her heart

A former Aylesbury teacher has spent the past four months plunging into icy cool water for charity.

Retired teacher, Damien Bishop, who still tutors part time, is raising money for mental health charity Hector's House by dipping into the cold water each morning.

She decided rather than putting her newly purchased paddling pool away when the summer finished, she would complete a cold water challenge.

Damien Bishop

Each morning, she will enter the water and have a short swim before returning to warmth.

Despite temperatures dramatically dropping in recent weeks, Damien has kept entering the treacherously cold pool in her swimming costume.

She joked to The Bucks Herald: “At first I was worried that it was going to be too easy.

“It has only really been in recent weeks that it has become a real challenge. I have been reading up on cold water swimming, and in these temperatures they say it is only safe to spend a minute in the water, so that is what I’ve been doing.”

Ice breaking

So far the Aylesbury grandma has raised £988 for Hector’s House, the charity holds a special place in Damien’s heart as she has known the founders for years.

The Stringer family formed the charity following the death of their son Henry, who was just 18 years old when he took his own life.

Damien knew the family as two of her children were part of the same Tring Theatre Company that the Stringer children attended growing up.

She said: “Hector’s House, set up and run by the wonderful Stringer family. They are dear friends of mine and do amazing work.”

The charity offers suicide prevention support for youngsters struggling with their mental health and completes school visits to destigmatize asking for help and talking about your feelings.

Each day Damien logs her plunge on social media and has been receiving great of support from friends on Facebook.

Her fundraiser will finish on New Year’s Day, with one final plunge to welcome in 2023.

Cold water swimming has proved the perfect challenge for a Hector’s House fundraiser as the determination and practice needed to master the exercise is said to improve a person’s mental health.