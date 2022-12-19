More children in Buckinghamshire met the recommended level of activity last year than they did before the pandemic, new figures show.

Sport England said the results of its Active Lives survey show a positive increase in children in England taking up sports but added there is "more to do".

Figures from Sport England's annual survey in schools reveals 58% of children in Buckinghamshire were classed as active – defined as doing an hour or more of activity per day – in the 2021-22 academic year.

Figures have returned to pre-pandemic levels, photo by Dave Thompson PA Images

It was up from 40% last year, when Covid-19 restrictions impacted children's sports and activities, and up from 41% in the pre-pandemic 2017-18 academic year.

Of the 597 children who responded to last year's survey, 23% were classed as fairly active meaning they did between 30 minutes to an hour of activity per day – while 20% did less than 30 minutes.

The survey shows 30% of children surveyed in Buckinghamshire had volunteered to support sports. This includes being a sports leader, coaching, stewarding, and refereeing.

Nationally, 3.4 million children (47%) were classed as active, meaning levels had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The survey found 219,000 more children were classified as active compared to the 2020-21 academic year (45%).

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said: “This overall growth is positive but there’s more to do to help children and young people from all backgrounds enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity."

The survey also found boys were 5% more likely to be active than girls, and children from less affluent families were found to be 10% less likely to be active.

He added there is a "long way to go".

He said: "That’s why we will advocate for children and young people, particularly those facing inequalities and less likely to take part in sport and physical activity, to be given a voice in decisions which affect their experiences to help ensure that those experiences are positive."

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: "It is very encouraging to see a surge of children and young people returning to enjoy the benefits of physical activity since the pandemic. But I am clear that more still needs to be done."

