Aylesbury Second World War hero's awards sold for £200,000

Medals awarded to a Second World War Hero from Aylesbury were sold for £200,000 at an auction Wednesday (January 25).

Experts thought a collection of war awards belonging to Wing Commander Peter Lawrence Parrott, could raise between £80,000 to £120,000.

Those projections were blown out the water, with one buyer claiming the medals, posters and other awards that were being sold by Peter's family at double the price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commander Peter Lawrence Parrott photo from Dix Noonan Webb

Auctioneers, Dix Noonan Webb, who sell historic medals, jewellery, watches and other sought-after material, hosted the event.

Bidders could submit their offers virtually and in-person at the London event.

Peter's goods were in high demand given his exceptional achievements during the Second World War.

He achieved 'Ace' status as a pilot flying into battle during the Second World War.

photo from Dix Noonan Webb, the promotional poster featuring Commander Parrott

In 1940, the commander earned distinction for his efforts in the Battle of Britain whilst operating out of the Tangmere Sector.

He patrolled over Dunkirk during the evacuation, and managed to survive his plane being shot down in France.

Born in Aylesbury in 1920, Peter was only 19 when he first flew into combat to serve his country.

A private investor received a distinguished Flying Cross award given to Peter in 1940, and another medal dated in 1945.

some of the items up for grabs, photo from Dix Noonan Webb

Other historic goods from the lot included: an Air Force Cross, a Europe Star, Order of Merit symbolism, an officer's breast badge, and more souvenirs.

Peter's story was further immortalised when his photo from the Battle of France was used for military promotion posters.

Mark Quayle associate director at Dix Noonan Webb said: “Naturally we are delighted by the result, but not particularly surprised given Peter Parrott’s remarkable bravery and determination in the face of real adversity.

"The strong public interest and awe felt with regard to ‘The Few’ is alive and well.

“Wing Commander Peter Parrott did more in the year of 1940, aged just 19, than most people experience in a lifetime.

"An ‘Ace’ who distinguished himself in both Hurricanes and Spitfires, surviving the Battle of France, the fall of Dunkirk, and triumphing in the Battle of Britain.

"He also suffered the pain of losing his elder brother killed in action. Parrott went on to lead a colourful life of flying, including surviving the terrifying foibles of Idi Amin and Colonel Gaddafi.”

Peter died in August 2003. He was one of the fighter pilots who had his portrait drawn by Cuthbert Orde during the Second World War.