Aylesbury schoolboys raise over £100 for charity with sledge-racing initiative
They raised over £100 in just three lunch breaks
Pupils in Year 6 at an Aylesbury school came up with an innovative way to raise funds for charity during last week’s frozen conditions.
Kyle Spring, Stanley Miller, Stanley Baldwin, Zachary Eldridge and Maxwell Salt oversaw sledge races at Bierton Church of England Combined School.
Advertisement
Parents of school-goers were asked to contribute donations, if possible, towards the festive fundraiser and over £120 was raised for Cancer Research UK.
A spokesman for the school advises that the money was raised over just three lunch breaks.
Advertisement
The year 6 boys dragged along some of their fellow pupils on their sledges, making the most of the arctic-like conditions.
A Bierton Church of England Combined School spokesman added: “It was heartwarming to see our children doing something for the benefit of others and we were really proud of these boys.
Advertisement
"Furthermore, it was lovely to see older children accompanying nervous younger children so they could enjoy a ride too!
Advertisement
“Thank you to parents for providing children with coins that will be donated to this very important cause.”