Aylesbury schoolboys raise over £100 for charity with sledge-racing initiative

Pupils in Year 6 at an Aylesbury school came up with an innovative way to raise funds for charity during last week’s frozen conditions.

Kyle Spring, Stanley Miller, Stanley Baldwin, Zachary Eldridge and Maxwell Salt oversaw sledge races at Bierton Church of England Combined School.

Parents of school-goers were asked to contribute donations, if possible, towards the festive fundraiser and over £120 was raised for Cancer Research UK.

Fun in the snow all for a good cause

A spokesman for the school advises that the money was raised over just three lunch breaks.

The year 6 boys dragged along some of their fellow pupils on their sledges, making the most of the arctic-like conditions.

A Bierton Church of England Combined School spokesman added: “It was heartwarming to see our children doing something for the benefit of others and we were really proud of these boys.

The pupils enjoyed three fun-packed lunch breaks

"Furthermore, it was lovely to see older children accompanying nervous younger children so they could enjoy a ride too!

“Thank you to parents for providing children with coins that will be donated to this very important cause.”