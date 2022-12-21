Aylesbury infant school children deck the halls with eco-friendly baubles

Broughton Infant School

Aylesbury infant school children have been decking the halls with eco-friendly baubles ahead of Christmas.

This year, to tackle plastic waste, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has provided a donation of sustainable wooden baubles to Broughton Infant School in Aylesbury, encouraging the pupils to make more eco-friendly decisions this festive season.

The housebuilder donated wooden baubles to Year 1 pupils, alongside pens and paints, giving the children an opportunity to get creative with their decorations. The activity serves as a timely encouragement to the pupils and their families to consider how we can all take small steps to protect the environment, and reduce waste during the gift-giving season.

Mrs Hewitt at Broughton Infant School, comments: “The children had a fantastic morning decorating their new ornaments. We are very conscious of plastic waste in school and this festive take on sustainability gave us the perfect opportunity to communicate the importance of considering environmentally friendly alternatives to our standard Christmas decorations.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, adds: “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, with Kingsbrook centred around protecting the local environment and encouraging more eco-friendly choices to be made across the development. Such as our on-site allotments, which were recently handed over to Kingsbrook Parish Council and will allow our residents to reduce their carbon footprint by growing their own fruit, vegetables, and plants.

“Sustainable projects can come in all shapes and sizes and our Christmas decorations activity with Broughton Infant School is a great example of how small steps can produce great results. We would like to extend our thanks to the pupils and hope these ornaments will feature in many of their Christmases to come!”

