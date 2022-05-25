Platinum Jubilee: When the Queen came to Aylesbury in 1962

In 1962 Aylesbury residents flooded the streets to catch a glimpse of the then young monarch.

Roughly 200 guests got to share a meal with Her Royal Highness, while Queen Elizabeth II went as far as making a visit at two residents’ properties.

The Queen in Aylesbury, photo from Stewkley Film Archive

News reports from the time detail how the Queen was given a grand tour by Mayor of Aylesbury Maurice Buckingham and other council officials.

Footage remastered by the Stewkley Film Archive captures four minutes of the Queen’s last visit.

She is dressed in resplendent red, as thousands, maybe even tens of thousands, of Aylesbury residents approach to get a closer look at her.

Within the Stewkley Film footage is a snapshot of the Queen approaching two homes on Oxford Road.

One is said to have belonged to Mrs Iris Powell, The Bucks Herald reported at the time, in a revisited article which can be viewed on the Aylesbury District News Facebook page.

The other Aylesbury resident fortunate enough to host the queen in his home was Brian Coyde.

Brian who still lives in Aylesbury in that same home, recently spoke to the Bucks Herald about how personable and confident the young Queen was during the visit.

Aylesbury Remembered which has the archive photos from the Buckingham Advertiser and Bucks Herald shows the closed roads and packed pavements on all of the main roads.

Families were decked out on chairs in big crowds desperate for a glance at royalty on the 6 April 1962.

A display from the armed forces was also organised for the day to ensure the Queen got A-list treatment on her visit.

A full marching band can be seen patrolling Aylesbury town centre during the major spring event.

The Queen stopped to shake hands as she approached Aylesbury town hall, people of all ages can be seen waving Union Jack flags in the background.

Bugle horns were played at great noise as the Queen strolled around market square.