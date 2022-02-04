Aylesbury sailor conquers Three Peaks Challenge for armed forces support causes

A sailor from Aylesbury was among a group of 16 shipmates who conquered the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for armed forces support causes.

Kieran James, 27, was joined by 15 other members of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the money they raised went to Help for Heroes.

Kieran organised the trek and convinced ,many of his crewmates on the Portsmouth-based ship to complete the climbs with him.

Not only did the group top the highest mountains of England, Scotland, and Wales, they did so within 24 hours.

Starting with the 1,345m Ben Nevis, the 16-strong group moved on to scale Scafell Pike (978m), in the Lake District National Park, and then Mount Snowdon (1,085m).

The group hope to raise in excess of £3,000 for the armed forces charity.

Kieran, a Naval Airman onboard the Navy’s fleet flagship, said: “We all felt strongly that we wished to help raise money for a charity that does so much to support military veterans. It may be one of us – or one of our colleagues – who needs to call on that support in the future.

“We chose to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge as it was, clearly, a good physical test for us, something that would live long in our memories, and, logistically, over and done with quickly.

“It was tough going in places, but we’re trained to overcome such challenges and we achieved it with only a few bruises and blisters to show for it. We’re hoping people will support us in this venture and pledge a few pounds to help us help veterans who have been left with something significantly more substantial than bruises or blisters as a result of serving their country.”

Donations can be made to the team's fundraiser online here.

John Carpenter, Help for Heroes area fundraising manager, said: “Our thanks go out to the guys from HMS Queen Elizabeth for their sterling efforts. It’s heartwarming to see today’s military personnel putting themselves out for those who trod the path before them.

"Hopefully, none of the team will require support from us in the future, but, if they do, they can rest assured we’ll be there for them as we have been for thousands of others before them.”

Help for Heroes supports wounded servicemen once they leave the forces.

Helping with the physical and emotional wellbeing, while offering further support to their families.

It has already supported more than 26,500 people, noting people can leave the military with physical or psychological wounds.

