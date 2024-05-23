Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents from all across Buckinghamshire came together to raise funds for a breast cancer support charity.

Inspired by Kate Miles, a Bucks mother living with incurable breast cancer, who has been raising money to combat the disease for years, many teams entered a one-off netball tournament in Aylesbury. Kate’s fundraising page can be accessed here, she regularly keeps her supporters updated on the page, publicising the future events she is planning.

Since 2020, when she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate has over £30,000 for Breast Cancer Now, when she set up the fundraising page four years ago she set an original, modest target of £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at Aylesbury High School, ITV broadcaster and respected journalist, Ranvir Singh, was the special guest at the ‘Netboob’ tournament.

Hundreds attended the Aylesbury fundraiser

In total, 180 female netballers were split into 18 teams that battled it out across three different divisions.

Sarah Greer, who helped organise the event, said there was a mix of regular players and women who had not picked up a netball for over 25 years.

While towns and villages from all across Aylesbury Vale were represented on the day, there was an outfit that travelled down from Market Harborough in Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranvir Singh with event organisers Sarah Greer, Mel Kreminski, and Kate Miles

To assist with the tournament, 11 umpires from the Aylesbury District Netball League, gave up their Sundays to keep score. Sarah said: “We were lucky to have a lot of support from local companies both as sponsors and offering raffle prizes.

"The tournament was sold out quickly and we are already making plans for another, possibly bigger tournament next year!”

Ranvir attended to help out Kate, who is a close friend of the Lorraine star, and gave a stirring speech paying tribute to her companion’s strength and resilience.

The winners in each division of Aylesbury’s ‘Netboob’ tournament were:

Winners Division A: Warriors

-Division A: Warriors

-Division B: Crendon's Cleavage

-Division C: A Lovely Bunch of Coconuts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate previously raised funds for Breast Cancer now by hosting a ‘wear it pink’ event in Halton. She has also held music festivals and cycle-athons to raise money for the national cancer support charity.