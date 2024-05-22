Aylesbury campaigner visits award-winning Chelsea Flower Show garden he inspired for the first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-term health campaigner from Aylesbury was a special guest at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Martin Hywood, 50, became the first adult with Muscular Dystrophy to visit the show garden. It was designed especially for people living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Before deciding on the garden’s theme and key features, Ula Maria had spent time listening to Martin’s story where he described being lost after being diagnosed with Limb-Girdle muscular dystrophy in his 20s. Ula wanted to change this for the future, so has created a garden that showcases how an outdoor space can provide that safe, sanctuary-like environment.

He said: “There was nothing like this garden when I was diagnosed, which would have helped me when I needed it, after receiving devastating news in a very clinical environment. I hope the openness of the garden with its tranquillity will help people with their own, very personal thoughts at a time when they need it.”

Martin Hywood at the garden, photo from Rebekah Kennington

Located on the show’s Main Avenue, it is hoped that it will become a safe space for people living with the weakening condition.

Muscular Dystrophy UK created the Forest Bathing garden through funding from Project Giving Back.