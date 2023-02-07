Aylesbury residents encouraged to enter competition to find UK's biggest Disney fan

To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Disney Parks and Resorts is launching a competition to crown the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan – and the entertainment giant is encouraging Aylesbury residents to enter.

From fans of Disney parks, films or characters the international company wants to hear from anyone who loves the brand. Disney wants to hear individual stories and the reason these superfans want to fight for the ultimate title of the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan.

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara, the competition is open for two weeks until 13 February. At which time the entrants will be whittled down to 10 Disney fans and their families, by a Disney committee.

Strictly Come Dancing star and Disney superfan Janette Manrara

Once selected these 10 fans and their families will take part in the ultimate Disney holiday over Easter.

This includes visits to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and a sailing aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

Over 10 days the 10 fans and their families will compete in 10 challenges throughout the Disney theme parks and onboard the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish,will take finalists around the Bahamas. (Steven Diaz, photographer)

Janette will join the 10 winners and their guests on their and host many of the challenges testing their Disney fan credentials.

At Disneyland Paris, they will unleash their inner hero and take on missions at Marvel Avengers Campus, before journeying to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and finally with Disney Cruise Line around the Bahamas.

The final winner will be crowned with the title of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort. To commemorate the occasion, will stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, which is found through a secret doorway inside Cinderella Castle.

Vice president of Disney Destinations International UK and EMEA, Angelica Costantini, said: This is a hugely exciting way for us to come together and share our Disney stories and memories during our 100th Anniversary year.”