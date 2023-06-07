Aylesbury Prison hails officer who also helps national youth charity group

HMP Aylesbury has hailed one of its officers who continues to give up his free time to support a national youth charity.

Volunteers’ Week finishes today (7 June), to mark the celebration of those who give up their spare time to help others, Aylesbury’s prison is showcasing one of its officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prison officer Jason Kerry believes skills he gained working at HMP Aylesbury has also in turn helped him in his volunteering position.

HMP Aylesbury prison officer Jason Kerry

Jason is an adult volunteer for the Sea Cadets.

He joined HMP Aylesbury five years ago as a prison officer after finishing catering college and joining the Navy for a short period of time.

Originally from High Wycombe, he is now on the frontline helping to break the cycle of crime with prisoners on a daily basis.

The 25-year-old is using the communication skills developed in his role to benefit himself and others as a Sea Cadet adult volunteer.

Jason with the cadets

Advertisement

Advertisement

He believes others should consider both a career in the prison service and volunteering due to the transferable skills they both require.

Jason said: “I was a junior Sea Cadet until I was 17 and then I went on to become an adult volunteer two years later. It initially helped me with my confidence when I was a child but my role as a prison officer has made my confidence even stronger and now I can talk to different people with ease which has been vital for my volunteering role. Everyone comes from so many different walks of life which is why communication skills are so vital.

“In the Cadets, we do a lot of ropework, boat skills, first aid, engineering, sailing and have even stayed on military boats which is something that most people would never do in their lifetime. The same applies in my role on the frontline. Every day is so different and most people would never be able to experience the things prison officers do such as helping offenders to change their lives around. Doing both roles means that I can help to make a difference outside of work using the skills I’ve developed in the prison service.

“We get our shift schedules in advance so I can plan when I can volunteer ahead of time. Some weeks I can volunteer up to four nights a week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

HMP Aylesbury is actively looking to fill positions and more details on vacancies can be found online.

Jason added:“I’d recommend a role in the prison service to anyone, especially those with good communication skills and effective decision-making. Being able to talk and treat every prisoner as an individual is vital. Sometimes they can be complex people but having those skills really helps to break the cycle of reoffending which is key.