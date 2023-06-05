News you can trust since 1832
Police release image of teenager wanted on suspicion of committing Bucks murder

By James Lowson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Police have released images of the teenager wanted in connection to a ongoing murder investigation in Buckinghamshire.

This afternoon (5 June) Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect.

Jayden Gubetini, 17, is wanted in connection with a murder in the Easton Street area of High Wycombe.

On Sunday 7 May at around 7pm a teenager was killed.

Cameron Bailey, 17, has been identified as the victim who was stabbed to death.

Gubetini is around six foot tall, has black afro/plaited hair and brown eyes. He is from the Northolt area of London.

Detective Inspector Stuart May, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Jayden Gubetini in relation to this violent attack but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you see Gubetini, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230201483.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”