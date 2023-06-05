Police release image of teenager wanted on suspicion of committing Bucks murder

Police have released images of the teenager wanted in connection to a ongoing murder investigation in Buckinghamshire.

This afternoon (5 June) Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayden Gubetini, 17, is wanted in connection with a murder in the Easton Street area of High Wycombe.

Jayden Gubetini

On Sunday 7 May at around 7pm a teenager was killed.

Cameron Bailey, 17, has been identified as the victim who was stabbed to death.

Gubetini is around six foot tall, has black afro/plaited hair and brown eyes. He is from the Northolt area of London.

Jayden Gubetini is wanted on suspicion of murder

Detective Inspector Stuart May, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Jayden Gubetini in relation to this violent attack but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you see Gubetini, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230201483.