Stars from this year's pantomime in Aylesbury have been confirmed as the key guests at a light switch on ceremony in a Bucks town.

Princes Risborough Christmas Lights will be switched on by Kian Zomorodian and Melanie Elizabeth who will star as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine respectively, in Aylesbury Waterside Theatre's month-long Aladdin production.

On Saturday 26 November a host of festive activities are planned along Princes Risborough High Street.

Melanie Elizabeth as Princess Jasmine and Kian Zomorodian as Aladdin

Princes Risborough Town Council has organised three hours of entertainment from 3pm to 6pm.

Returning this year is an ice rink, Santa’s Grotto, plus live music and performances.

Added for 2022 is an animatronic polar bear and an inflatable snow globe, designed for Christmas pictures.

A main stage located in front of Market House will be filled with local musicians.

Pupils from Princess Risborough schools will be performing as well as: The Blend Choir and other acts yet to be announced.

Additional music from the Ellesborough Silver Band and Princes Risborough Ukulele Group will be heard along the high street.

Food and refreshments from local vendors will be available from stalls, among goods promised is mulled wine, cider and gourmet burgers.

La Crepe Escape will be serving up crepes and waffles, authentic Roman style pizza is available from Olivero’s UK, and gluten free pasta and dutch pancakes from Pasta and Pancakes.

Craftspeople, artisan producers and business representatives will be selling stocking fillers and Christmas gifts, from local companies, commercial vendors and high street retailers.

The switch is planned for the final hour of the festivities.

The main sponsor for this year’s event is estate agents, Michael Graham.

Carly O’Brien, Marketing and Operations Director for Michael Graham, said: “Michael Graham are delighted to be supporting the Christmas lights switch on once more, having done so since 2015. We are very proud to be a part of this community and our partnership with the town council. We look forward to seeing as many faces as possible at the switch on, getting into the festive spirit.”

Princess Risborough Mayor Councillor Andy Ball added: “We are thrilled to be able to ensure residents enjoy the benefits of living in such a wonderful community. We are so pleased that all entertainment sourced by the Town Council can be on offer free of charge

this year ensuring all residents have an equal opportunity to enjoy this festive afternoon together. Any residents that wish to contribute to our bucket collections will be pleased to know that every single penny goes to charity. The Princes Centre and Crisis are our chosen recipients this year.”

The council advises that residents can still get involved in this year’s activities.

Swish Fibre has sponsored the entertainment element of the event, which enabled the council to provide the performances free of charge.