Aylesbury mega expansion given 'green light' by Bucks Council

Buckinghamshire Advantage announced this afternoon its delight at the council’s decision.

A development named Aylesbury Woodlands, is the major project the team is proposing, organisers want to build new homes, shops, restaurants and leisure facilities on the woodlands site.

Outdoor exercise trails, cycle routes and footpaths have also been included in the detailed expansion being put forward.

The chosen green space is to the south by the A41. To the north is the Grand Union Canal; to the east is Symmetry Park and the Arla dairy. To the west is the existing urban edge of Aylesbury, including the residential area of Broughton. The site covers an area of approximately 200 hectares (500 acres).

Developers link the potential site to other projects listed under the umbrella of the Buckinghamshire Enterprise Zone.

On 7 April, the council’s Strategic Sites Planning Committee discussed the matter, one week later the formal Planning Decision Notice was given.

Richard Harrington, managing director of Buckinghamshire Advantage, said: “We are delighted with the granting of the outline planning consent for Aylesbury Woodlands.

A look at the potential site

"We now have the opportunity to progress the delivery of this important development to help plug gaps in infrastructure provision, grow jobs, build a sustainable community and enhance access to open space and new community facilities.

"In this respect Aylesbury Woodlands is both highly complementary and distinct from previous Aylesbury major development areas and it will support the wider growth of the Garden Town.”

Richard added: “In addition, the design and delivery of the Eastern Link Road (South) through the Woodlands scheme is a key element of the master plan. The road, together with the northern section of the Eastern Link Road will improve north-south connections by providing the missing link between the A41 and the A418.

"It will also provide part of a bigger orbital route to the east and south of Aylesbury, which meets with the Councils’ strategic highway aspirations for the town’s transport infrastructure.”

The growth areas planners are looking at

Buckinghamshire Advantage says this is a sustainable scheme, plans would make 50% of the site green and open.

Employment growth is a key feature of the potential scheme,the company says.

Custom build and affordable homes will be constructed if the plans go forward.

The proposed commercial area was granted Enterprise Zone status in 2015.

To avoid potential disruption planners say, they have been working with staff on sites such as Kingsbrook and Hampden Fields, to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigating the cumulative impact these developments will have on the local area.

Buckinghamshire Advantage adds that experts in planning, ecology, landscape, heritage, drainage and transport, plus air quality and noise specialists have consulted on the project.

More details are available on the Aylesbury Woodlands website here.