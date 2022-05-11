Aylesbury man reveals the 70 pubs he visited for his 70th birthday fundraiser

Last month The Bucks Herald detailed retired Aylesbury man, Doug Arnaud’s journey to 70 different venues.
Doug came up with the idea when brainstorming potential ways to celebrate his 70th.
Going to 70 different pubs was chosen as Doug didn’t want to book something which could be cancelled or changed at short notice in the unpredictable world of Covid-restrictions and rule changes.
After discussions with friends and family he realised people would sponsor him to raise money for good causes.
He chose Florence Nightingale Hospice, having lost close friends recently Doug greatly appreciates the work completed at the Aylesbury centre.
Doug told The Bucks Herald: “I paid for all my pints, people might have thought at first that I was doing this to get a free drink.
"But it was never about that. The only time I’d let someone buy me a drink was if I was doing rounds with a friend, and I was getting the next one.
"I’ve lost a lot of friends in recent years, and even in the last of couple years with Covid.
"So I contacted Florence Nightingale Hospice and they were on board with it, so I set up the fundraising page and started from there.”
Doug didn’t complete his pub crawls in a scientific manner, he was reliant on public transport and walked to nearby venues.
Therefore a majority of the pubs visited were ones with good transport links to Aylesbury.
As an ale fanatic, the soon-to-be 71-year-old wasn’t visiting pubs to binge-drink or go crazy.
Often, he would organise his pub trips around chances to meet fellow retirees or catch up with old friends.
The eye-catching venues further afield were chosen for practical reasons as well.
Doug went to Wales for a gig, hence the two Newport bars. He was visiting his daughter in Durham, when he popped into some of the north east of England’s best watering holes.
He added: “I love my ale and I wanted to enjoy my pints, I think five pints in five pubs was the most I did in one day.
"I’m too old to be going out and getting drunk, plus I was getting public transport and walking to each pub.
"It’s not much fun sitting on a country bus cross-legged.”
Overall, Doug completed his exploration of three counties pubs in
Based on conversations he had ahead of time Doug was confident he’d reach the £250 marker when it came to making money for a highly-regarded local charity.
After his initial success, he raised his fundraising target to £750, that has been easily surpassed, at the time of writing over £2,000 has been raised.
Doug’s fundraising page can be accessed on Just Giving here.
Doug sent the full list of pubs he visited to The Bucks Herald:
Tring
The King’s ArmsThe Anchor
Cadsden
The Plough At Cadsden
Leighton Buzzard
The Black Lion The Golden Bell
Wendover
The George The Shoulder of Mutton The King and Queen The Pack Horse The White Swan
Berkhamsted
The King’s Arms The George Inn
West Wycombe
The George and Dragon
Thame
Old Nags Head The Birdcage The James Figgs The Six Bells The Black Horse
Chesham
The General Arms
Hemel Hempstead
Monks Inn
Long Crendon
The Churchill Arms The Eight Bells
Tiddington
The Fox and Goat
Gibraltar, Aylesbury
The Bottle and Glass
Durham
The Shakespeare The King’s Lodge Inn The Station House The Head of Steam The Market Tavern
Stoke Mandeville
The Woolpack The Bull
Haddenham
The King’s Head
High Wycombe
The Three Tuns The Antelope The Mad Squirrel The Flint Cottage The Belle Vue
Bierton
Bob’s Barn
Banbury
The Wine Vaults The Reindeer Inn The Church House The Wheatsheaf The Banbury Cross
Princes Risborough
The Whiteleaf Cross The George and The Dragon The Bell
Buckingham
Buckingham Inn The King’s Head The Three Cups The White Hart
Exeter
The Prospect The Turk’s Head The King’s Head The White Hart
Newport, Wales
The Potter’s The Pen and Wig
Bedwas, Wales
The Church House Inn
Marsworth
The Red Lion
Broughton
The Dog House
Hartwell
The Bugle Horn
Aylesbury
The Millwrights Weavers The Rockwood The Victoria Club The Queens Head The Bricklayers The Egg and Monkey The King’s Head Hop Pole