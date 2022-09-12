Aylesbury man named and charged in connection to Bucks cemetery mugging

Shaun Walker, 37, of Carrington Road, Aylesbury, has been charged with robbery.

The 37-year-old was named by the authorities this afternoon (12 September), his arrest is connected to an incident which took place on 7 July in High Wycombe.

One man has been charged in connection to the attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was walking through High Wycombe Cemetery at around 1.15pm when he was assaulted.

During the attack, his bag was stolen, which contained a number of personal items and a small amount of money.

Walker was arrested and charged on Friday (9 September).

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Oxford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.