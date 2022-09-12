Man arrested in connection to exposure incident near Princes Risborough
A man has been arrested in connection to Thames Valley Police’s ongoing investigation into an exposure incident near Princes Risborough.
A 24-year-old man from Chipping Norton was arrested on suspicion of exposure on Friday (9 September).
He was released under investigation on Saturday, the arrest relates to an incident which took place in Longwick.
On Thame Road in the outskirts of Longwick at around 1pm on 27 August, a man exposed himself in public.
Investigating officer PC Jonathan Chidgey said: “Despite the arrest, we are still appealing to any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.
“If you have any information or footage of this incident, or want to make contact with us, you can let us know online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220385523.”