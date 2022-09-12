Man arrested in connection to exposure incident near Princes Risborough

A 24-year-old man from Chipping Norton was arrested on suspicion of exposure on Friday (9 September).

He was released under investigation on Saturday, the arrest relates to an incident which took place in Longwick.

A man was arrested on Friday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thame Road in the outskirts of Longwick at around 1pm on 27 August, a man exposed himself in public.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Chidgey said: “Despite the arrest, we are still appealing to any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.