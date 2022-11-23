Aylesbury man jailed for stealing meat and breaching criminal behaviour order

A man has been sent to jail after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences committed in Aylesbury, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police,

Thomas Chapman, aged 42, of Buckingham Road, Watermead, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, November 22) to four counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and one count of shoplifting.

He was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

The sentence followed an investigation by Thames Valley Police

On four separate occasions between November 14 and 21, Chapman entered Aylesbury town centre, which he was forbidden from doing as per his Criminal Behaviour Order.

Additionally on Friday, November 18, Chapman stole over £180-worth of meat from a supermarket in the town centre.

He was arrested on Monday (November 21) and charged the same day.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Cox, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “Work by the Aylesbury Town Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team has led to the prosecution of Chapman.

“It is clear that he was intent on breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order and had stolen goods from a shop.

“I am satisfied that Chapman has been sentenced and hopefully this serves as a reminder that the team in Aylesbury will continue to investigate crime and bring offenders to justice.”

