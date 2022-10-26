An Aylesbury man has been sent to jail after admitting to further counts of coercive control.

Lee Broomhead, aged 28, of Barker Lane, Aston Clinton, was on bail for previous charges when he continued to control the victim.

Today (October 26), the 28-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison and given a 10-year restraining order against the victim after pleading guilty to two counts of coercive control.

Aylesbury Court heard how Broomhead controlled the victim, a woman in her 20s, throughout their relationship.

Thames Valley Police report that he used coercive behaviour to pester the victim to resume the relationship while on bail for a previous offence against her and forced her to cancel police support.

He stopped her from answering the door to speak with police officers on one occasion when she was in danger, police state.

He also forced the victim to delete social media accounts and stopped her from speaking to friends and family.

Broomhead did not allow her to leave the property and forced her to live with him.

Investigating officer PC Aimee Stein, said: “After a long investigation and a horrendous period of time, the victim can finally seek the support to move on and live her life without being controlled day-in, day-out.

“We will continue to support her through this transition.

“This is a reminder that no one is alone in experiencing coercive or controlling behaviour.