Aylesbury litter-picking collective receives new electric vehicle

Aylesbury Wombles have been gifted a new electric vehicle from Fairhive Homes and Bucks Council.

The Aylesbury charity has been operating without a car, after its ‘womble wagon’ broke down earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young wombles by the new wagon

Aylesbury Wombles was launched by Abigail Walker three years ago when she was just 14 years old.

She started the group after learning about the environment at school which gave her the litter-picking bug – just like the Wombles from the popular 1970s children’s TV programme.

Fast forward to 2022, the group now have a committed team of volunteers and are always welcoming new joiners.

Another womble in action

The group collects hundreds of bags of rubbish each year tidying the streets and car parks of Aylesbury.

Head womble Richard Walker said: “All you need is a good pair of shoes and a smile and we provide the rest.”

The Wombles applied for a grant from Fairhive’s Thriving Communities Fund and and Bucks Council’s Aylesbury Community Board.

Each year, Fairhive’s Thriving Communities fund donates £250,000 to voluntary and community organisations in Aylesbury.

The wombles

Other cultural, sporting and social activities, have received financial support via Fairhive’s fund.

Richard added: “It’s great to have a new environmentally-friendly Womble Wagon! It will help our mission, to make Aylesbury a great place to be, much easier. Thanks to Fairhive and Bucks Council for all their help.”