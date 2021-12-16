Pub car park labelled 'most disgusting' in Aylesbury

A litter-picking campaigner has branded a pub car park the “most disgusting” in town.

Richard Walker, who is also the founder of the litter-picking charity, Aylesbury Wombles, slammed brewer Greene King over the state of the car park at the Cotton Wheel pub in Aylesbury, imploring Bucks Council to intervene.

“The most disgusting car park in Aylesbury,” he tweeted. “I have been trying to get action from Greene King for over two years and nothing in place to fight this by them.”

photo from @Rubyjones1926

He added: “I have had enough of the corporate flimflam – action is required.”

The pub said it shares its car park with other local businesses but that it would clear the litter and “monitor the situation”.

A spokesman for the Cotton Wheel said: “We aim to keep the surrounding areas of our pub tidy and free from litter to ensure a welcoming atmosphere from when our guests arrive.

“We share our pub car park with a number of other local businesses nearby and have recruited a member of our team to attend the car park to clear up litter left around on a regular basis and monitor the situation.”

photo from @Rubyjones1926 on Twitter