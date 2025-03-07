Aylesbury handler scoops another award at Crufts dog show

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST
Antonia Leech, from Milton Keynes, with Margaux, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne which was the Best of Breed winner on the first day of Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel ClubAntonia Leech, from Milton Keynes, with Margaux, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne which was the Best of Breed winner on the first day of Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club
Antonia Leech, from Milton Keynes, with Margaux, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne which was the Best of Breed winner on the first day of Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club
A young handler from Aylesbury has triumphed again at Crufts dog show, after scooping the Best of Breed title at this year’s edition in Birmingham.

Antonia Leech won the title alongside her Basset Fauve de Bretagne Margaux, however it is not the first time she has enjoyed success at this world-renowned celebration of dogs.

In 2016, and at the age of 18, Antonia, a former student at Aylesbury High School, won the Young Kennel Club Handler of the Year Award at the show with her dog Elvis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A year later, Antonia won the Young Kennel Club’s handling competition for 17-24 year-olds with Scooby, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne, who had been her first ever Crufts champion a few years earlier.

More than 20,000 dogs are expected to compete at the ongoing event at the NEC, which continues through until Sunday March 9.

Even if you don’t have a ticket you can still follow the action, as it is being shown on Channel 4.

Related topics:AylesburyCruftsBirmingham
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice