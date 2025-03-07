Aylesbury handler scoops another award at Crufts dog show

Antonia Leech, from Milton Keynes, with Margaux, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne which was the Best of Breed winner on the first day of Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

A young handler from Aylesbury has triumphed again at Crufts dog show, after scooping the Best of Breed title at this year’s edition in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonia Leech won the title alongside her Basset Fauve de Bretagne Margaux, however it is not the first time she has enjoyed success at this world-renowned celebration of dogs.

In 2016, and at the age of 18, Antonia, a former student at Aylesbury High School, won the Young Kennel Club Handler of the Year Award at the show with her dog Elvis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, Antonia won the Young Kennel Club’s handling competition for 17-24 year-olds with Scooby, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne, who had been her first ever Crufts champion a few years earlier.

More than 20,000 dogs are expected to compete at the ongoing event at the NEC, which continues through until Sunday March 9.

Even if you don’t have a ticket you can still follow the action, as it is being shown on Channel 4.