Aylesbury GP practice opens new memorial garden in tribute to late nurse

Last Tuesday (26 April), Poplar Grove Practice held a ribbon-cutting service at the memorial garden which has already proved popular with patients and their families.

Tuesday was chosen as it marked a year since the death of lead nurse Jacky Clarke, her son Ashley and daughter Emma cut the ribbon.

Situated at the front of Poplar Grove Practice, on a piece of old waste land has been transformed into an accommodating area where patients and staff can sit and reflect.

Doctors and practice manager Paula

The middle section of the garden has been dedicated to Jacky, including a stone horse, which was donated by a patient.

All the plants in that section are purple, which was Jacky’s favourite colour.

Jacky's son Ashley and daughter Emma

Fiona Martin who works at Poplar Grove Practice, told the Bucks Herald: “Jacky passed away three days before her retirement.

"She had a love for horses and a love for nature.

"The doctors and staff thought it would be so fitting to do a little memorial garden for her.

"We now have lots of patients who come and sit there to remember their loved ones.”

part of the memorial garden

Initially, the garden was only going to fill half of the wasteland by the car park on site, but due to community assistance the plans expanded.

Patients and Aylesbury residents donated rocks and plants to help bring the memorial to life and create a tranquil atmosphere for people in need of somewhere to reflect.

Construction started on the garden last July, and instantly it has proved a hit.

Fiona added: “People didn’t really have anywhere to go to.

Emma, Ashley and Paula

"People were coming down and we had one bench there and that was it.

"Now people are coming and truly embracing the idea of a memorial garden.”

The lunchtime service, and opening day proved a poignant one, with so many of Jacky’s family members coming to the place of reflection.

Dr Sutton gave a short speech, discussing how the garden had evolved and his memories of Jacky.

Fiona said: “It was very emotional. Her daughter Emma and her son Ashley came to open the garden, and her granddaughter Sophie.