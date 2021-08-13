A new Covid-19 memorial has been opened in Aylesbury and is now welcoming visitors who want to pay their respects.

The new structure has been built at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium and was officially unveiled today (August 13).

Plans for the memorial commemorating this devastating period were first announced just over a year ago by Westerleigh Group who runs the crematorium.

Daren Winser & Samantha Janes at Aylesbury Vale Memorial

The group has 35 different sites in the UK and plans to have memorials in the gardens of all its crematoriums.

A spokesperson for the group advised the memorials are designed to be focal points for people to remember, reflect on and pay tribute to NHS key workers and whole communities who pulled together during the crisis.

Several members of the Aylesbury community volunteered and supported the vulnerable through the pandemic.

Public Health England's figures show 344 people in the Aylesbury Vale community passed after transmitting the virus.

To signpost the memorial an all-polished black granite obelisk surrounded by wild flower planting incorporating all the colours of the rainbow, chosen as a symbol of hope.

Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive officer of Westerleigh Group, said: “I’m proud that our Covid-19 memorial is now open for people to visit.

“So many communities have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, many families have lost loved ones, and our thoughts and sincere condolences go to them, first and foremost.

“We felt we needed to do something not only to remember those who passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.

“These lasting memorials will provide a tranquil place for people to remember and reflect; where they can seek some comfort knowing that the legacy of those lost is not only being recognised but will be remembered for many generations to come.”