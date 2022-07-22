Aylesbury friends walk 100 miles for good causes close to their hearts

All three are raising money for different charities that have assisted people their close to.

Scott Davis, Cameron Roll and Francis Ashley, stayed on their feet for days as part of a larger fundraising project.

Five friends who met playing football, are taking on four gruelling endurance challenges for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Davis, Cameron Roll, and Francis Ashley

The 100-mile walk was challenge two of four, next up is a 10km Tough Mudder course, before members of the team take on Reading Half Marathon.

Scott walked and walked for Myeloma UK, the charity has supported his mum, who contracted the disease in 2019.

His mum’s cancer is in remission, and Scott hopes more donations to the not-for-profit service might fund research that could keep it that way.

They picked a hot day for the trek

Cameron picked the National Autistic Society as his two younger brothers, Vinnie and Reggie are autistic.

He has seen firsthand how support from the charity has helped his brothers ‘blossom’.

Francis is raising money for the Erbs Palsy Group, having suffered from the condition when he was born.

The Erbs Palsy Group’s support and physiotherapy meant Francis was only marginally affected by the potentially paralysing condition.

Scott and Cameron after a long two days of walking

Josh is also part of the team, although he didn’t complete the great trek, he did manage an impressive two-mile open water swim.

Cameron is the only member of the group signed up for all four tough tests of endurance.

To complete the testing trial the trio walked for 27 hours, before Francis had to pull out with a nasty foot injury.

The fundraising team

Cameron and Scott completed the trek the next day by walking for a further 15 hours.

Scott told The Bucks Herald: “We knew it was going to be difficult, but didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it was in the end.

"Walking doesn’t seem like that much effort, but to do it constantly for that long!

"My feet were hurting, it’s a long long way.”

Although the journey might be best remembered for its exhaustive nature, the group did have some memorable encounters along the way.

Scott added: “I do specifically remember the lady in Tescos when we were topping up our last bit of water with about five miles to go.

"She asked ‘where are you going to?’ We said ‘Eastbourne’. She said: ‘oh not very far then, that’s fine.

"’Where have you come from?’ We said: Aylesbury’. She asked: ‘Where’s that?’ and we said ‘oh, about 95 miles away’.

"We met a couple of nice gentleman in pubs mid afternoon on the second day who were very nice and actually donated to us.

"I have to say walking through Watford High Street at four in the morning wasn’t the greatest as that was club kick out time.”

Scott and his friends have received great support from family, friends, and colleagues since revealing their heartfelt fundraiser.

He wanted to pay special mention to the Phoenix pub in Eastbourne.

The pub hosted the group’s welcome party and some members of the staff have been donating their tips to the fundraiser for months.

A surprise £1,000 donation was also made to the team from The Victoria Club in Aylesbury.