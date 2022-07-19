In pictures: Hundreds attend final midnight charity walk in Aylesbury

On Saturday (16 July), 800 people went through town with bunny ears and fairy lights to raise funds for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

The previously long-standing traditional fundraiser for the local charity was returning for one final event, after two years of Covid enforced cancellations.

On one of the warmest evenings seen a record number of people stayed up to support the charity.

“After a two year break it was fantastic to see so many of our supporters able to come together again, to walk and to volunteer. The sight of hundreds of flashing bunny ears outside Buckinghamshire College is one I will not forget.

"It was a night which brought the whole community together to raise funds to support local patients and their families,” says Lee Lloyd, head of fundraising.

Lynne Fountain completed the five-mile route in memory of her husband Terry, who passed away recently in the hospice.

“I have taken part in the Walk many times before, but this year it was such an emotional night. I can never thank the team at the hospice enough for all the support they gave to us during and after my husband’s illness.

The walk was a way for me to raise funds for the amazing Florence Nightingale team and I look forward to participating in whatever challenge comes along next year.”

With a record number of participants the charity hopes to raise a record amount of money as well.

So far, £70,000 has been raised towards a total of £90,000.

“This one night will help us fund almost a whole month of hospice services, giving patients and their families the care and support they need, both in the hospice and out in their homes across Buckinghamshire and its borders,” said Jo Turner, the charity’s CEO.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped us make this event possible, to our sponsors, Buckinghamshire Freemasons, to our amazing volunteers, over 100 of them, and all those local businesses who have donated goods or time to entertain and feed our Walkers.”

The charity will be launching a new fundraising project next year, but it hasn’t confirmed what will replace the walk yet.

This year’s fundraising page is still open and accepting donations, it can be accessed online here.

You can relive the emotional occasion via our gallery, photos were taken by Derek Pelling.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Men and women completed the charity walk Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2. Warm evening Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3. Walking over the bridge Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4. Glowing in the dark Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales