Aylesbury farmer and social media influencer confirmed for upcoming Love Island series

A farmer and popular social media influencer from Aylesbury has been confirmed as a contestant for the upcoming series of Love Island.

Will Young, who is better known on TikTok and other social media channels as Farmer Will, is set to appear on the ITV2 hit show.

ITV announced yesterday (9 January) that the 23-year-old who lives in Aylesbury will be one of 10 contestants that will start the winter version of the reality show.

Will Young from Aylesbury, Photo from ITV

Series nine of the dating programme starts next Monday (16 January) and will be hosted by Maya Jama for the first time.

Instead of jetting off to Mallorca, Will and the other nine announced cast mates will be heading to South Africa for this bonus season.

Other members of the cast include the first ever partially-sighted contestant and a boxing ring girl who has stepped in as a body double for Michelle Keegan in the past.

Farmer Will is well-known locally for his popular TikTok videos, he has amassed over one million followers on the short clip site.

In previous videos from his farm in Aylesbury, the young cropper has used his platform to promote agricultural charities and animal wellbeing organisations.

Recently he was joined at his Bucks farm by television presenter Claudia Winkleman to promote Head and Shoulders shampoo.

Will told producers: “Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

He also listed meditation as a daily pastime and said Sir David Attenborough and Boris Johnson would be his ideal dinner guests.

This year ITV has confirmed it is adding new rules in an attempt to protect the welfare of its islanders.

Extra regulations have been brought onto the show to protect contestants from potential social media abuse.

In previous seasons Love Island stars have been subject to death threats online.

Contestants and people will access to their social media accounts are banned from posting on Instagram and Twitter during this year’s show.

Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour.

