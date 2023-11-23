Aylesbury domestic violence support charity launches volunteer plea amidst cost of living crisis

The charity exists to benefit all women and their children who are or have experienced physical, mental, emotional, financial or sexual abuse

A domestic abuse support charity based in Aylesbury is looking to set up a team of volunteers.

Aylesbury Women’s Aid is hoping to find people who can help with its services, as the support group does not have the budget to take on many more staff members.

This is largely linked to the increasing costs which have been troubling many organisations in recent years.

The charity, that supports women and children who have lived with domestic violence, was set up in 1986.

Starting as a small group of women who were concerned that there was no provision for concerned at the lack of provisions for those who were attacked by their partners, it has grown to a team of 21.

Initially, it was a small operation with only volunteers to run a five-bedroom refuge. Now, the 21-person team has a broad base of good practice and policies to work with.

The charity offers a range of services from a purpose-built refuge rented from a housing association as well as a smaller property owned by Aylesbury Women’s Aid, with the capacity to hold 14 people.

Also the charity is a Independent Domestic violence Advocate (IDVA) and Counselling service, it has a base in Aylesbury town centre that victims can visit.

Volunteers could complete:

-Direct work with women and young people/children on issues relating to specific activities such as accompanying children on outings or

facilitating programmes.

-Help with practical issues relating to the upkeep of the refuges.

-Working on the helpline

-Administrative tasks

Potential volunteers must complete a DBS check and supply to references.

Women’s Aid can be contacted via its website. Its mission statement is to “To exist for the benefit of all women and their children who are or have experienced physical, mental, emotional, financial or sexual abuse in their relationships and to offer support, information, advice, access to temporary safe accommodation and aftercare”.