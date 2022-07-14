Aylesbury cycling club relaunches sessions for newcomers and leisurely bike rides - with tea and cake breaks

Aylesbury CTC (Cycling Tourist Club) has relaunched its ‘newcomers’ and ‘easy pace’ sessions this summer.

These rides are leisure rides aimed at both new cyclists and those who enjoy riding at a more leisurely pace.

During the rides pace-setters break for a tea and coffee, plus cakes.

Aylesbury CTC

Of course, these meet-ups give riders a chance to meet new people in their local community.

Jeremy Scothern one of the CTC co-ordinators told The Bucks Herald: “We want cycling to be for ordinary people like ourselves. We live in beautiful countryside and cycling as we have learnt is great for well being as well as fitness.

"It's about trying to make the rides a pleasure for everyone. We also have very good tea and cake stops.”

‘Newcomers’ rides are between 15 and 20 miles long at about eight to 10 miles an hour and the ‘easy pace’ are about 30 miles long and around 10 to 11 miles an hour.

‘Easy pace will be on the first and third Sundays of the month and Newcomers the second and fourth Sundays, starting mainly from Watermead Inn, Weston Turville shops and the Bugle Horn.

CTC says, all you need is a roadworthy bike, a spare inner tube, a drink and suitable clothing including a waterproof just in case! Helmets are recommended, but not essential.

More information on locations and start times can be found on the club’s website here.

Once up to speed or if riders are after a different challenge they can request to join faster groups such as the ‘step up’ and ‘moderate’ rides.

Jeremy added: “Cycling is such a valuable pastime, but many people are put off by fast roads and if they go to established groups, locally these are too fast.”