Buckingham University is hosting the rubber duck race while Play Around the Parishes will run in the town concurrently.

Ducks will be filling the streams of Buckingham on Wednesday 17 August between 12pm and 2pm. The event is open to all at the section of the river on the Hunter Street campus.

A previous Duck Race in Buckingham

Play Around the Parishes is a series of outdoor activities designed to keep children entertained and active. It is set to run in Chandos Park adjacent to the big race.

All profits raised from the event will go towards a charity supporting Ukrainians.

The event is three years in the making due to back-to-back summers when Covid restrictions made large gatherings virtually impossible to organise.

Vice chancellor Professor James Tooley said: "All the community love the duck race. It's lovely to see children enjoying it alongside students. There has been some brilliant artwork in previous years and we are looking forward to seeing the creative and fun designs for ducks this year.”

Ducks can be purchased from the reception area of the Vinson Building in Hunter Street from 25 July onwards.

It costs £5 to purchase a duck using cash only, organisers report that in a bid to be environmentally friendly ducks from previous events will be reused this term.

Prizes are on offer for the overall race winner, the ‘best dressed duck’, and the winner of the under 12 race.

As ducks are being reused from previous competitions entrants in the best dressed contest are asked to provide their finished articles ahead of the big day.

Ducks can be collected from 11.30am on the day of the event to have their outfits attached.

Buckingham University advises that businesses can get in touch to organise tablespace to sell and promote goods during the festivities.

Organisations will be charged £10 per table with the money going directly to services supporting people from Ukraine.

Enquiries can be sent via email to [email protected].