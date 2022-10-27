A well-known Aylesbury resident celebrated her 106th birthday yesterday with a small celebration at the care home she lives in.

Hilda was born on October 26 1916, in recent years she has become a minor celebrity in the Vale for her persistent fundraising.

She lives at Bartlett's Residential Home in Stone, and became a regular in these pages with her continued efforts to raise money for Alzheimer's Society.

Hilda Duncombe

At 103 and 105 years young, she completed 103 and 105 laps respectively of the care home grounds for the national charity.

The Bucks Herald has previously captured the determined 106-year-old on one of her laps around the care home gardens, and that video can be found above.

The Alzheimer's Society is of great importance to the centenarian who drew comparisons to lockdown celebrity, Captain Tom for her determination to support others in older age.

Advertisement

She received a card from King Charles III

Stanley, Hilda’s husband, was diagnosed with the disease and died in 2021.

Hilda, her family, fellow residents, and care home staff enjoyed a quiet low-key celebration to mark the milestone yesterday.

She received a card from King Charles III and was able to share a delicious cake with party attendees.

Advertisement

A care home spokesperson said: “At Bartlett we are very privileged to celebrate our dear Hilda’s birthday.

Hilda receiving her cake

“She is very kind and inspiring lady, she has done lots of charity work, and is always ready to help others.

"She is fond of reading, gardening, artwork, poetry and many more activities.”

Advertisement

Hilda’s most recent fundraiser generated over £700 for charity.

She was assisted by four other care home residents who offered support and also trekked round the Bartlett grounds.

Hilda was born in London, and also lived in Oving before moving to Aylesbury.

Her fundraising efforts in Bucks have been recognised by local Mps and councillors.

Advertisement

At her 105th party, she even received a video call from Aylesbury’s world class gymnasts, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova.

Previously she told The Bucks Herald the secret to a long life is to “'take the life as it is and keep moving forward with a positive attitude”.