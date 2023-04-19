News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury coach organises rugby fundraiser in memory of dad who died with motor neurone disease

James’ father died after suffering with motor neurone disease in December

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
The Next Phase Academy squadThe Next Phase Academy squad
The Next Phase Academy squad

A rugby coach working in Aylesbury helped raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) by launching a charity fundraiser.

James Bird, who works at the Next Phase Academy in Aylesbury, set up the event after his dad, Graham Bird, died after being diagnosed with MND in December 2022.

Eleven teams from nearby schools competed in a Rugby Sevens tournament at the Aylesbury sports site on 8 March.

Donations can still be contributed towards the charity’s Chiltern Branch on this Just Giving page.

Eleven schools sent teams to the tournament which also included other competitions which pitted the rival institutions against one another.

"It’s a terminal life-changing disease,” James said.

"But a lot of people don’t understand the impact it has on the people around the person who is diagnosed with it.

"It takes a massive toll to see my dad go from an active man, who would be in his allotment sunrise till sunset most days. To going to bedbound, and not being able to scratch his face when he’s got something on his nose.

"We want to get people aware of how impactful it is. All other diseases are horrible as well, but the care he needed is massive.”

Eton College’s under 18s team ended up being the overall winners in the contest which spanned two counties.

Rainy late winter weather meant there was perhaps fewer spectators on the day than might otherwise have turned up.

But those who did attend saw a series of high-paced rugby contests between schools from institutions known for their sporting development.

Next Phase Academy, the sports development institution, where James coaches and tutors, entered a team into the all-day sporting battle.

MND is a fatal condition, that weakens and wastes the muscles, resulting in loss of mobility and speech, difficulties with swallowing and ultimately, breathing.

Money donated to the association helps fund equipment which makes life easier for the people suffering with the disease and their families. This includes, communication aids, home modification devices and and respite care.

The charity is also involved in funding research projects into the causes and treatment of MND.

