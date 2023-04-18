Winslow group celebrates 10 years of Gentle Walks with visit to historic Redfield

Winslow’s Big Society Group celebrated 10 years of Gentle Walks, with an excursion to Redfield, on the town’s northern outskirts.

The group launched its Gentle Walks, for people not used to walking or not able to walk far, including those with buggies or walking frames, in April 2013.

The aim was to make it easier for people to increase their level of activity and improve their physical health, by exercising in the company of others. But the groups have also proved invaluable socially, and been a useful way of getting to know the various footpaths around the town, especially on the newly built Glade development.

The walkers approach Redfield

In bright sunshine, and with only a few drops of rain but quite a strong wind, a large contingent of walkers left the Market Square on the morning of Wednesday, April 12, making their way to Redfield.

Once there, and fortified by a hot drink and homemade cake, the walkers were given a short talk about the history of the house and estate, with photographs, and had a look at the adjacent stable block, before returning to the town just in time to avoid a downpour.

Walks usually last for about an hour, setting off at 10am prompt every Wednesday from the St Laurence Room, in the corner of the Market Square, and returning there for tea, coffee and biscuits. There is always a backmarker so no-one is ever left behind. There’s no need to book, and friends are always welcome.

For more information, call Christine Dodds on 01296 714336 or contact her by email.