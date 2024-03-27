Aylesbury care home celebrates 10th anniversary with special birthday party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Aylesbury held a special party to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Residents, staff, and special guests toasted 10 years of care service at Fremantle Court Care Home on Risborough Road.

In 2014 the care centre opened its doors to elderly residents requiring care in a friendly and safe community. Among those attending a two-hour 10th birthday party were staff, volunteers and active residents. Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Steve Lambert was a special guest.

Residents Stella and Joan

The care home in Aylesbury is managed by the Fremantle Trust, which merged with St John’s Care Trust in February 2024.

Fremantle Court Care Home manager Claire Watson and her team will give the mayor and other guests a tour of the site. As well as fun activities guests will enjoy lunch with staff and residents, and a slice of a special anniversary cake.

Claire said: “We are so pleased to share these celebrations with the whole community. Fremantle Court has been ‘home’ to so many families and we join hands today as one big family. We are grateful to Councillor Steven Lambert for joining us as I know his gold chain and regalia is so admired and

Alan was one of the care home's first residents

respected by all. The residents love trying it on. My whole team take great pride in caring for our residents who’s care needs can be simple through to nursing and dementia. We look forward to serving the community for decades to come.”

Among those attending the party was Alan Bann, who moved to Fremantle in 2014, he said: “I moved to Fremantle Court in April 2014 and remember

being one of the first residents. Prior to moving to the home, I lived in a care home, near Milton Keynes for several years. My reason for moving to Fremantle Court was to live nearer my sister. I was diagnosed with MS in my late 20’s but was able to work for several years until my health condition progressed.