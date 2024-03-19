Audition dates confirmed for special children's fundraising production at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
A well-known local charity has confirmed audition dates for a special upcoming production at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.
Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity has secured a date at the prestigious Aylesbury venue for a retelling of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
It is the third time the charity, which supports families throughout Buckinghamshire, has held an amateur production giving children an opportunity to perform on a grand stage.
The charity has confirmed the production is taking place on 3 August, and that local children between the ages of six and 17 are encouraged to audition.
Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity adds that no experience is needed to audition, just a love of singing, acting and dancing. Auditions will be taking place for adults on Thursday 11 April at the Charity’s head office on Walton Street, Aylesbury and for children on Sunday 28 April and Thursday 2 May at the Norman Bragg Studio inside the Waterside.
Oscar, 9, took part in a nativity play at the Waterside organised by the charity, he said: “I loved being in the cast of Nativity! It was so exciting to be backstage, learning all the songs and dances and making lots of friends. It was a little scary performing to such a big audience for the first time, but once I got used to it, it was amazing! Now I love to perform and can’t wait to be in more shows!”
Successful auditionees will receive professional coaching during a two-week intensive rehearsal period, the charity has confirmed.
Amy Quinlan, director of the show and senior fundraiser for special projects and events for the charity added: “We are so excited to hold auditions for this exciting production, we are the only hospice charity in the country to direct our own shows and our previous performances have been resoundingly successful. This time we will be casting more adult roles, proving it’s never too late to take to the stage and show off your talents! We cannot wait to see the range of talent from all ages at our upcoming auditions.”