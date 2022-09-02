Aylesbury businesses were advised to close ahead of large funeral

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 2,000 people were expected to attend a large funeral starting in Aylesbury this morning (2 September).

Due to the potential disruption caused by having a substantial number of people in central Aylesbury, large businesses were advised to consider closing by Aylesbury Town Council.

Aylesbury town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Town Council Leader Richard Lloyd announced on Facebook this afternoon: “Today (September 2nd) there is a significant number of people and vehicles attending a funeral at the Tring Road cemetery. Local roads are very busy.

"The Town Council have been working very hard to manage it with other agencies. If there's any clear up required afterwards please let me know asap.”

The ceremony was planned to start at the Tring Road place of remembrance at 12:30pm.

Rumours have circulated on social media stating that some of the pubs in Aylesbury town centre are planning to close this evening.

While one business owner in Aylesbury stated that: “We have been told to close shops by the council tomorrow and Saturday as it’s too dangerous.”

An Aylesbury Town Council official confirmed to The Bucks Herald that businesses had been emailed, but declined to comment for this story and would not reveal the contents of the messages sent.

Thames Valley Police and Bucks Council also declined to comment on this story.