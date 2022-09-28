Aylesbury man wins £50,000 car from £1.50 ticket in online competition

Oliver Slatter purchased a ticket for £1.50 to enter a dream car competition and was gifted a Seat Cupra Ateca.

BOTB, which runs the car contest, sent Christian Williams down to Aylesbury to tell Oliver he had won a car valued at £50,000.

Oliver Slatter with his new £50,000

Each week the firm puts on a car raffle competition which is open to people throughout the country.

“I knew who Christian was straightaway,” the father of two laughed. “I see him online all the time.”

The gardener by trade revealed he’d played BOTB for his wife, Kirsty, who he admits "does most of the driving”.

Christian Williams with Oliver

“My wife Kirsty does all the important stuff like the school run so I wanted her to have a nice car,” he explained. “She deserves it.”

The Seat Cupra Ateca boasts a 2 litre i4 Turbo engine with 400 torque and almost 300 bhp under the bonnet.

“We have an old Nissan Qashqai at the moment so this is certainly an upgrade,” he said.

Oliver and Kirsty have been married five years and together for 15, they have four-year-old Chester and one-year-old Flynn together.

“It’s been a tricky few months for us, we lost Kirsty’s nan suddenly not long ago and are going through the ups and downs of moving house at the moment,” he shared. “I think we were due a bit of good luck to be honest.”

As well as the car giveaway each week, BOTB has sent out a quad bike, a gaming bundle, and a Rolex watch in recent weeks.

William Hindmarch founded the company back in 1999, since then the company has given away over £48 million worth of cars.

BOTB’s Christian, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give Oliver the good news, saying: “The Seat Cupra Ateca is a fantastic car and I’m sure Oliver’s wife Kirsty will be super happy with it. Massive congratulations once again.”

