Aylesbury-based charity urges residents to take advantage of free audio book service

An Aylesbury-based charity is urging residents who struggle to read to take advantage of its free service.

Calibre Audio the national not-for-profit organisation is also encouraging people in Bucks to join its new book groups.

Children and adults across the Uk are supported by Calibre Audio which caters for with a wide range of different print disabilities.

Calibre Audio, photo from Adobe Stock

From blindness and visual impairment, learning difficulties such as dyslexia and ADHD, neurological conditions, physical disability that

prevents holding a book, and even long Covid.

Emma Scott, director of Commissioning and Editorial at Calibre Audio said: “By offering free audiobooks to those who struggle to read print we can support learning and open up new interests and possibilities for them. Whether it’s help to understand and follow an educational text, broadening their knowledge on specific subjects of interest or the ability to immerse themselves in a great story to help with relaxation, having free access to audiobooks can be transformative.

“We’re now delighted to be able to take this one step further for our adult members in Bucks by offering regular book groups giving them a chance to meet other like-minded local people and get involved in lively discussions about the group’s chosen books.”

The charity is currently conducting research into the most popular formats and timings for the book groups which could be in person, online, over the telephone or broadcast live on Facebook or Twitter.

“We’re already asking our members to help guide us on the format of the groups,” Emma continued.

"And we’re keen to encourage anyone in Bucks who is eligible but not yet a Calibre member to join the service and give us their feedback too.”

Calibre Audio has a collection of more than 14,000 audiobooks ranging from the classics and the latest bestsellers to non-fiction and poetry.

The collection also includes GCSE and A level set texts, as well as children’s books.