NHS urges parents in Bucks to help their young children get flu nasal spray vaccine

The NHS is urging families in Bucks to organise their youngsters receiving a nasal spray vaccination to protect them against flu.

Staff at the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) want children to be vaccinated against flu this winter.

Children aged two and three can have a vaccine at their local GP practice once parents have booked an appointment.

Vaccination stock image (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dr Rashmi Sawhney, said: “Flu can be serious for young children, but a quick and painless nasal spray helps protect them from the illness. The vaccine is safe and effective. Our advice to parents is to book an appointment with their GP practice without delay to ensure their child gets the nasal spray promptly.

“Children are also super-spreaders of the flu but vaccinating them helps protect their parents or grandparents who might be vulnerable to the illness. These groups might also be eligible for a free flu jab and can book an appointment directly with their GP practice or at a community pharmacy. They can also take up the offer of a vaccination when invited by their GP practice.”

The NHS states the vaccine is free for:

Advertisement

Children aged two or three years old on 31 August 2022 (born between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2020) - the NHS.UK website states that the nasal spray vaccine does “contain small traces of pork gelatine. If this is not suitable, speak to your child's nurse or doctor, or the school aged immunisation service about your options. Your child may be able to have an injected vaccine instead.” All primary school children (Reception to year 6) which will be delivered by school nurses Some secondary school aged children Children aged two to 17 years old with long-term health conditions For further information about the nasal spray vaccine see here or visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/child-flu-vaccine/

The flu vaccination is given free on the NHS to adults who fit the following criteria:

Are 65 years and over (including those who will be 65 years old by 31 March 2023) Have certain health conditions Are pregnant Are in long-stay residential care Receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick Live with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system, such as someone living with HIV, someone who has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis Are frontline health workers Are social care workers who cannot get the vaccine through an occupational health scheme at work Starting from mid-October, people aged 50 years old or over (including those who will be 50 years old by 31 March 2023) can have a free NHS flu vaccine. This is so at-risk groups can be offered vaccination first.