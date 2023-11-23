Award winning comedians confirmed for Christmas comedy night near Buckingham

Headlined by a former Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo performer

Award winning comedians have been confirmed for an upcoming Christmas comedy night near Buckingham.

Blackpit Brewery’s annual Christmas Comedy show in Buckinghamshire returns on 16 December.

Situated between Silverstone and Stowe, Blackpit Brewery also hosts an annual bonfire and fireworks display.

Larry Dean

This December, the show will be headlined by multi award winning comic, Larry Dean, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.

He also won prestigious Scottish Comedian of the Year and in 2022 was nominated for ‘Best Show’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A previous review in The Guardian said: “Has the easy charm of an arena comic and the high joke rate too.”

Larry is joined by native East Londoner, mother of three and rising star, Laura Smyth. She has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club & Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, and was called a “naturally funny woman” by Jo Brand.

Laura Smyth

Last but not least, the line-up is finished off by an act with his own television show, the award-winning President Obonjo, who has his own show on ITVX.

Director Duncan Wheeler said: “We’re very excited to share our incredible Christmas comedy line up with you this year! We can’t wait to welcome everyone back, for an evening of festive laughs, delicious food and of course, our famous Blackpit brews! Don’t miss this sell out event!”