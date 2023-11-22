Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is running a food bank support appeal whilst the Full Monty cast is in town.

Viewers of Simon Beaufoy’s interpretation of the hit story are encouraged to bring along any non-perishable breakfast food items they can afford to, with them to this week’s shows.

Goods will be sent over to Aylesbury Foodbank. The project runs until 25 November. Items on the food bank’s wishlist include: tinned beans, tinned tomatoes, frankfurters, cereal, tea, coffee, UHT Milk, long-life orange juice, jam, peanut butter, tinned fruit and table sauces. Other non-perishable items will also be gratefully received.

The donation box at the theatre

Cast member Bill Ward said: “Myself and The Full Monty company have the pleasure of telling a story that is still so relevant today. The cost-of-living crisis is impacting individuals and families across the whole country, and it is our honour to shine a spotlight on how together we can help alleviate the strain, in Aylesbury at least, this week. We will be popping in some cans over the course of the week and hope audiences will join us in doing the same.”

Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden, Bill Ward, Neil Hurst, Ben Onwukwe, and Nicholas Prasad, are starring in the comedy based on the 1990s flick. It opened yesterday and runs until Saturday (25 November). More details of this week’s shows can be found online.

Nick Andrews from Aylesbury Foodbank’s collection’s team added: “Thanks to The Full Monty team for helping us continue to 'foodraise' for local people in poverty. Demand has never been higher and we are determined to continue to fulfil every request we receive. This is only possible through the generosity of our loyal partners like the Waterside Theatre.”

