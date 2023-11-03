Attempted murder case opened in Aylesbury after boy is hospitalised following knife attack

One man has been arrested in connection to the assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An attempted murder case has been opened in Aylesbury after a boy was hospitalised in an assault involving knives.

Today (3 November), Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection to the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One arrest has already been made in connection to the incident, but that individual has since been released on bail.

This CCTV image has been released in connection to an attempted murder case

A teenage boy was attacked on Tuesday (31 October) at around 9.10pm on Kingsbury.

He was approached by a gang and stabbed with a knife.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the boy sustained injuries that required hospital treatment and he is still in an NHS facility.

A 19-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested the following morning on suspicion of attempted murder. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the suspect was released on bail.

Police want to speak to the individuals pictured

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector Phil Tuner-Robson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I understand this incident may cause some concern but there is nothing to suggest that there is any risk to the wider public.

“We do not tolerate violence in Aylesbury, or anywhere in the Thames Valley.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.

CCTV footage released by the police

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230490418.