Attempted murder case opened in Aylesbury after boy is hospitalised following knife attack
An attempted murder case has been opened in Aylesbury after a boy was hospitalised in an assault involving knives.
Today (3 November), Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection to the attack.
One arrest has already been made in connection to the incident, but that individual has since been released on bail.
A teenage boy was attacked on Tuesday (31 October) at around 9.10pm on Kingsbury.
He was approached by a gang and stabbed with a knife.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the boy sustained injuries that required hospital treatment and he is still in an NHS facility.
A 19-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested the following morning on suspicion of attempted murder. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the suspect was released on bail.
Inspector Phil Tuner-Robson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I understand this incident may cause some concern but there is nothing to suggest that there is any risk to the wider public.
“We do not tolerate violence in Aylesbury, or anywhere in the Thames Valley.
“We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230490418.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”