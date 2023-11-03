Police appeal launched to find person still missing from Aylesbury 'despite many enquiries'
Thames Valley Police says many attempts have been made to locate Sophia
A police appeal has been launched to find a missing person from Aylesbury.
This afternoon (3 November), Thames Valley Police has asked for the public’s help locating Sophia.
The police force claims many enquiries have been made to help locate the individual.
A force spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Sophia so if you see her please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43230491121.”