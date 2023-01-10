Areas of Aylesbury Vale with the highest amount of overcrowded homes according to new Census data

New census data shows that thousands of households in Buckinghamshire are overcrowded.

A total of 7,000 homes in Buckinghamshire are overcrowded, according to new data based on the 2021 Census.

Advertisement

They are among more than one million households across England and Wales with fewer bedrooms than they need.

7,000 homes are considered overcrowded in the county, photo from Mehaniq

The national figure is barely changed from the previous census a decade before.

Overcrowded homes are those with fewer bedrooms than needed for the number of occupants.

Advertisement

Anyone over 16 or single parents are expected to need their own bedroom. Couples living together, pairs of children under 10 or same-sex pairs of children under 16 are assumed to be able to share a room.

Advertisement

Overall, 3.2% of homes in Bucks were considered overcrowded.

Across England, nearly one in 20 (4.4%) - had fewer bedrooms than they needed for the number of occupants, the figures released by the Office for National Statistics show.

Advertisement

About 170,000 homes were very overcrowded, with at least two fewer bedrooms than they needed.

The situation was better in Wales, with 2.2% of homes having fewer bedrooms than they needed.

Advertisement

Around 30,000 households were overcrowded and about 3,500 of these were extremely overcrowded with at least two fewer bedrooms than they needed.

Here are the neighbourhoods of Aylesbury Vale with the highest proportion of overcrowded homes:

Advertisement

California and Southcourt – 500 overcrowded houses – 15.5% of all households Aylesbury Central – 257 overcrowded houses – 7.3% of all households Gatehouse – 193 overcrowded houses – 6.1% of all households Watermead and Elmhurst – 159 overcrowded houses – 6% of all households Walton Court and Hawkslade – 139 overcrowded houses – 5.7% of all households Berryfields and Haydon Hill – 262 overcrowded houses – 5.2% of all households Fairford Leys – 144 overcrowded houses – 3.6% of all households Victoria Park – 78 overcrowded houses – 3.2% of all households Mandeville and Elm Farm – 118 overcrowded houses – 3.1% of all households Waddesdon and Whitchurch – 103 overcrowded houses – 2.7% of all households