See inside: Six-bed Aylesbury Vale village home with stables and paddock could be yours for £2m

The property spans 4,400sq ft of living space including a large country-style kitchen, a magnificent main bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors onto a Juliet balcony and a spectacular first-floor triple-aspect studio/leisure room. The adaptable layout also provides for a self-contained ground-floor annexe if required.The enclosed porch leads to a welcoming garden room with a flagstone floor and vaulted roof with double doors connecting to the formal L-shaped lounge, separate dining room and inner hallway.The large kitchen/diner/family room is undoubtedly the social heart of the house, incorporating a ceramic hob and double oven as well as an oil-fired Aga, with plenty of space for a table and chairs for informal dining and an area for relaxation with bi-folding doors on to the front patio.The ground-floor annexe provides independent living for a relative or guest, comprising a kitchen, lounge, conservatory, bedroom and bathroom, with its own entrance door.On the first floor, the spacious landing provides an ideal study area and access to five bedrooms including the spectacular main bedroom with its well-appointed ensuite incorporating a bath and separate shower. There is a family bathroom and an ensuite shower room to one of the other bedrooms, and a studio/leisure room.Away from the house, within a secure compound, is the substantial outbuilding approaching 3,000 sq ft with electrically operated shutter doors. It comprises a large garage/barn able to accommodate horse boxes, five stables, a workshop, kitchen and toilet facilities, with plenty of storage space and a mezzanine games room. The block paved drive leads to a parking and turning space for a number of vehicles with additional paving and patio areas surrounding the house. There are lovely areas of formal garden with fruit trees, and an attractive ornamental koi pond together with a shed, greenhouse and log store. Adjacent to the outbuilding is a floodlit 40m x 20m menage and there is a six-acre paddock opposite the house.