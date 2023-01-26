Developers have submitted an application to build 45 new homes in an Aylesbury Vale village.

If successful, the new homes will be built on Kimblewick Road in Little Kimble.

Cala Homes has submitted the plan to Bucks Council and states that 22 of the homes will be affordable.

A home from another development run by Cala Homes

The site, which already has outline planning permission, would bring a mix of homes ranging from one- and two-bedroom apartments to houses with up to five bedrooms.

Surrounding the development would be 1.5 hectares of surrounding open space.

Cala Homes says that residents would have quick and easy access to green areas and outdoor leisure activities.

Included within the plans is a new footpath to join the site to the nearby public right of way. This will enable people to walk direct from the site to the famous ‘Aylesbury Ring’, a long-distance rambling route which winds through beautiful, varied countryside.

Developers are promising to regularly plant trees in between the houses with an aim to give the new neighbourhood a biodiversity net gain.

Cala Homes is also planning to renovate the properties with renewable technologies such as providing all homes with air source heat pumps.

Sean Watson, senior land manager at Cala Homes says: “There is a significant housing shortage in Buckinghamshire, and we are thrilled to be able to submit our plans to the council to deliver much needed homes in Little Kimble to help address this lack of homes in the local area.

“Our proposals contain a high level of affordable housing, which will make it possible for even more young people and long-term renters to achieve their first step on the property ladder here at Little Kimble.”

Affordable housing is available to households who otherwise could not house themselves, for example, because they would struggle to afford the cost of housing in the open market, or they need a specific type of house which is not commonly available.

